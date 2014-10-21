GRATITUDE REVEALED
What began as a simple question — What makes us feel thankful? — evolved into a global quest to illuminate the findings and bring them to life in action-filled, dramatic real-life stories. Discover your journey to gratitude here.
About Gratitude Revealed
Acclaimed filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg’s TEDx talk on gratitude was a viral sensation, reaching tens of millions of viewers who shared and responded with their own stories of increased gratitude. The results were happier, healthier and more productive lives.
Gratitude Revealed is an unprecedented journey into the science, mystery and pursuit of the building blocks of gratitude. Increasing gratitude is a proven pathway back from the disconnection we feel in our lives; disconnection from ourselves, our planet, and each other.
In a series of 15 film shorts, we explore what gratitude is, why it’s important and what we can all do live more gracious lives. From wonder and curiosity, to courage and generosity, we’ll examine different components of emotional wellness as we connect our community with tools and resources to help them along the way. Some of these tools are contributed by leading experts, some come from the community itself. But all of us benefit from this shared experience.
To date, over 50 million viewers have shared in the journey of Gratitude Revealed. We invite you to join us.
Gratitude Revealed is a grateful grant recipient of the John Templeton Foundation.
Click here to view our full list of amazing Gratitude Partners.